Ryan is considered day-to-day due to an undisclosed injury, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Coach Todd McLellan wasn't exactly clear on Ryan's recovery timeline, though it seems all but certain he will miss Saturday's matchup with Nashville. It's unclear if the blueliner was a healthy scratch for the past two contests or if his absence from the lineup was due to his injury. With Kurtis MacDermid set to have a hearing with the league, the Kings may need to promote a player from the minors in order to bolster their defensive depth.