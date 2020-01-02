Kings' Joakim Ryan: Dealing with undisclosed injury
Ryan is considered day-to-day due to an undisclosed injury, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Coach Todd McLellan wasn't exactly clear on Ryan's recovery timeline, though it seems all but certain he will miss Saturday's matchup with Nashville. It's unclear if the blueliner was a healthy scratch for the past two contests or if his absence from the lineup was due to his injury. With Kurtis MacDermid set to have a hearing with the league, the Kings may need to promote a player from the minors in order to bolster their defensive depth.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.