Ryan recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers.

Ryan had the secondary assist on center Michael Amadio's lone tally in the third period. The blueliner is now up to three points, 21 blocked shots and 20 shots on goal through 17 appearances this season. That low output makes Ryan a non-factor in the vast majority of fantasy formats.

