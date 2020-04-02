Ryan's final game before the hiatus was Feb. 26 against the Penguins, as he played just 35 of Los Angeles' 70 games to date.

It would be a miracle for Ryan to end up with the Kings past this season, as he's an unrestricted free agent. Los Angeles doesn't see him as part of its youth movement, so his value will be unknown until he signs somewhere in free agency. Given that he has just 24 career points, he's someone you can safely ignore.