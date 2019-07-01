Ryan signed a one-year, $725,000 contract with the Kings on Monday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Ryan appeared in 44 games with the Sharks in 2018-19, tallying seven assists while averaging just 12:46 of ice time per contest. The 26-year-old will battle for a spot on the Kings' third pairing during training camp, but he'll likely end up taking on a rotational role as the team's seventh defender.