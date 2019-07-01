Kings' Joakim Ryan: Headed to LA
Ryan signed a one-year, $725,000 contract with the Kings on Monday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Ryan appeared in 44 games with the Sharks in 2018-19, tallying seven assists while averaging just 12:46 of ice time per contest. The 26-year-old will battle for a spot on the Kings' third pairing during training camp, but he'll likely end up taking on a rotational role as the team's seventh defender.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...