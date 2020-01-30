Ryan (undisclosed) skated 23:02 in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.

Ryan had three shots on goal and a blocked shot in his 25 shifts. The defenseman missed 10 games with the injury, but he was immediately called on to fill the void in the absence of Drew Doughty (undisclosed). Ryan remains a non-factor in fantasy with just three points, 35 shots and 36 blocks in 28 appearances.