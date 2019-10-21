Kings' Joakim Ryan: Posts minus rating in past two
Ryan is scoreless in his past three games and has been a minus-1 in each of his past two contests.
Ryan wasn't much of a fantasy contributor in San Jose, and moving to Southern California hasn't changed much of anything in that aspect. He's a depth guy for the Kings and shouldn't be on your radar for fantasy purposes.
