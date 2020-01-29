Ryan (undisclosed) is expected to return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Lightning, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Ryan has been sidelined for over a month with an undisclosed injury, but it doesn't appear as though coach Todd McLellan is planning on easing him in against Tampa Bay, as he's expected to skate with Alec Martinez on the Kings' top pairing Wednesday. Nonetheless, the 26-year-old American has only notched three points in 27 games this campaign, so he isn't a viable fantasy option.