Kings' Joakim Ryan: Sees minimal ice time
Ryan logged a season-low 14:03 of ice time versus Minnesota on Tuesday, registering just one shot as a result.
Considering Ryan has served as a healthy scratch in 11 of 18 games this season, the fact that he is at least in the lineup is the step in the right direction. Still, the blueliner's spot is tenuous at best as he will face challenges from Kurtis MacDermid for ice time.
