Ryan (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ryan is eligible to return from IR at any point, but it's still unclear what's bothering the 26-year-old blueliner. His absence from Saturday's game versus the Predators opens up a spot for Alec Martinez to return to the lineup after missing 18 games with a wrist injury.

