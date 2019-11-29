Kings' Joakim Ryan: Skates in fourth straight game
Ryan's 21 shifts against the Islanders on Wednesday marked his second-highest total of the season.
Ryan returned to the Kings' lineup after the team returned from a 3-0 loss at Arizona on Nov. 21 and dressed for all four games of their homestand, getting 17:14 of ice time against New York. However, contributions have been nonexistent, as he hasn't found the scoresheet since Oct. 12 against Nashville, his first game of the year. All but two of his games have come at the Staples Center, but even in daily competition, he offers virtually no fantasy value given his lack of appearances on the scoresheet.
