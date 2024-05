Hicketts signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 at the NHL level with the Kings on Friday.

Hicketts was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The 28-year-old defenseman had a goal and 20 points in 30 regular-season AHL outings with Ontario in 2023-24. He also supplied a goal and six points in eight minor-league playoff appearances this year. Hicketts is expected to remain in the AHL for the start of the 2024-25 campaign.