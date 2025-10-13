Hicketts scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in AHL Ontario's 4-2 win over Tucson on Sunday.

Hicketts is the Reign's captain this year, and he's on a two-way deal with the Kings for this season and 2026-27. The 29-year-old defenseman is among the more experienced blueliners available for a call-up, but the Kings are carrying seven defensemen currently and will likely have eight once Kyle Burroughs (upper body) is healthy. Hicketts had 27 points in 62 regular-season outings in 2024-25 with Ontario and offers minimal upside should he be summoned by the big club.