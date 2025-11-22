Armia scored a shorthanded goal on two shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Armia's last two goals have been shorties, and they've come over the last two games. The winger is up to five tallies, three of which have come shorthanded, and 10 points through 22 appearances. He's added 27 shots on net, 21 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-3 rating. Armia's ability to play in tough defensive situations is good to keep him in the lineup, but fantasy managers can likely find better options in most formats.