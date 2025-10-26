Armia scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators.

Armia's first goal of the season tied the game at 2-2 early in the second period. He also set up a Corey Perry tally in that frame. Through nine outings, Armia is up to five points, 15 shots on net, nine hits, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating. The 32-year-old winger is likely to spend most of his time in a bottom-six role, though he has seen power-play time on the second unit, which could help him sustain a higher level of offense than usual.