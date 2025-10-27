Armia scored a shorthanded goal into an empty net and added two hits in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Armia's tally came right at the end of a penalty kill for the Kings. The 32-year-old winger has been productive on this road trip, earning three points over his last two games, which were in Nashville and Chicago. Armia is up to two goals, four assists, 16 shots on net, 11 hits, eight PIM and a plus-2 rating through 10 appearances. He's only ever reached the 30-point mark once in his career, so it's probably asking too much for him to maintain his recent success in the long run.