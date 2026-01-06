Armia suffered an upper-body injury Monday against the Wild and will not return to the game.

Armia went to locker room in the second period after "some contact" from Quinn Hughes, per Russell Morgan of Hockey Royalty. Anze Kopitar (lower body) was also injured Monday, so the Kings are currently down to 10 forwards. Armia can be considered day-to-day until his status is updated ahead of Wednesday's matchup against San Jose.