Armia scored a goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens.

The Kings have listed Armia on the top line in recent games. He has two points over four contests in that span, but he's still averaged just 12:40 of ice time in those games, so he hasn't really gained additional usage. The winger has been steady as a depth forward this year with eight points, 19 shots on net, 15 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 17 outings.