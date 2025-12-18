Armia scored a power-play goal on two shots and added four PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

Armia scored with a man advantage for the first time since the 2021-22 campaign -- he had been limited to four power-play assists across the last three years. The Kings are giving him a look on the second unit for now, but he's more of a defensive winger. On the year, he's at eight goals, seven helpers, 43 shots on net, 27 hits, 20 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 33 appearances.