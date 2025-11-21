Armia scored a shorthanded goal on four shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Armia has tallied twice over the last five games. The veteran winger is up to four goals on the season, and two have been shorthanded tallies. The 32-year-old is at nine points, 25 shots on net, 21 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 21 appearances. He's filled a variety of roles, but Armia's playing style is often best suited for bottom-six usage.