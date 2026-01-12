Armia (upper body) will not be available versus the Stars on Monday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Armia will be out of action for his fourth consecutive outing due to his lingering upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the veteran forward was struggling to produce offensively, notching just one point in his last eight contests. Taylor Ward figures to continue serving in a fourth-line role while Armia is unavailable.