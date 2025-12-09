Armia scored two goals and placed four shots on net in Monday's 4-2 win over the Mammoth.

Armia helped the Kings double their lead with a goal midway through the first period before he put the game to bed with an empty-net score in the final two minutes. The 32-year-old right winger is up to seven goals, 13 points, 35 shots on net and 25 hits through 29 games this season. He's quietly on pace to post a new career high in points if he can surpass the 30 points he had in 58 regular-season games with Montreal during the 2018-19 season. His minutes have also trended upward over the last few contests with his move up to the Kings' second line. While Armia won't provide immense fantasy value in standard leagues throughout the course of the season, he may be worth a look as a streaming option with his revamped role.