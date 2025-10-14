Armia notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Wild.

Armia is off to a solid start with the Kings, earning two assists over four games. He began on the fourth line, but he drew a second-line assignment Monday and saw 15:01 of ice time. The veteran winger has added eight shots on net, five hits and a plus-1 rating. It's unclear if he'll stick higher in the lineup, but he's worth keeping an eye on if his offense remains steady.