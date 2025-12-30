Armia scored a shorthanded goal and added two hits in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Armia's tally kept the Kings close in the third period, but the Avalanche scored two goals late to pull away. The 32-year-old winger has earned four goals, one assist and 16 shots on net over his last 10 contests while filling a bottom-six role. He's up to nine goals, 16 points (five shorthanded, one on the power play), 47 shots, 33 hits, 22 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 38 appearances. His offense isn't great, but Armia can provide category coverage for fantasy managers in deep formats.