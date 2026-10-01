Armia scored a shorthanded goal on two shots in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Armia is a strong contributor in shorthanded situations, having scored at least one shortie in every campaign since 2016-17. He wasted no time extending that streak this year with his tally in the season-opening loss. Armia is penciled in for fourth-line minutes this year, though he could move up to the third line if the Kings have too many absences at once. Armia has logged at least 25 points in three straight campaigns, so he may carry some appeal in deep fantasy formats.