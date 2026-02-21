Armia scored a goal, recorded two assists, and put four shots on net during Finland's 6-1 win over Slovakia in the Olympic bronze medal game Saturday.

Armia helped pave Finland's path to the Olympic bronze medal with two primary assists sandwiching his empty-net goal with just under five minutes remaining in the contest. With the trio of points, the 32-year-old forward finished the Olympics with three goals, five assists and a plus-seven rating across six appearances. With eight points, he is currently tied for fourth in the tournament with Slovakia's Juraj Slafkovsky and Czechia's Martin Necas. Armia will not only return to Los Angeles with Olympic hardware, but also with a case to play alongside the newly-acquired Artemi Panarin with Kevin Fiala (leg) out for the season.