Armia scored a goal on six shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Armia missed five games due to an upper-body injury. He looked like the Kings' best player in this contest, and his effort at least earned them one standings point. The winger is up to 10 goals, 18 points, 57 shots on net, 39 hits, 24 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 42 appearances this season, mainly in a middle-six role.