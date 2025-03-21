Edmundson scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Edmundson has two goals and six points over his last 14 contests. While that's not a lot of offense overall, it's a better-than-usual pace for the 31-year-old shutdown defender. In his first year with the Kings, he's racked up six goals -- one off his career high -- and 17 points while adding 84 shots on net, 88 hits, 95 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating over 63 appearances. He's also averaging 20:38 of ice time, his highest in any season since 2017-18, though he's been trending down in that area since Drew Doughty has been back in action following a season-opening ankle injury.