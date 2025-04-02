Edmundson notched an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Edmundson set up Trevor Moore's opening goal at 8:28 of the first period. This helper got Edmundson to the 20-point mark for the second time in his career, matching his personal-best output from the 2019-20 campaign. The 31-year-old defenseman has six goals, 14 assists, 89 shots on net, 103 blocked shots, 93 hits and a plus-25 rating through 70 contests as a fixture on the Kings' blue line in his first year with the team.