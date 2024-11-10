Edmundson logged an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Edmundson snapped a four-game point drought when he had a shot attempt tipped in by Alex Laferriere in the third period. The 31-year-old Edmundson already has six points over 14 outings this season, matching his point total from 53 games regular-season games between the Capitals and Maple Leafs last year. The defenseman has added 16 shots on net, 23 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating as a key defensive presence on the Kings' blue line.