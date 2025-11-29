Edmundson scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Edmundson has three points over his last two games. The 32-year-old has chipped in a surprisingly decent level of offense while seeing top-four minutes this season. He's up to two goals, 11 points, 36 shots on net, 29 hits, 28 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 24 appearances. He's well on his way to reaching the 20-point mark for the third time, and exceeding that threshold would give him a career year.