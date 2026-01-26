Edmundson is considered day-to-day due to an upper-body injury, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports Monday.

Edmundson hasn't yet missed a game this season, but he didn't practice with the Kings ahead of Monday's scheduled matchup against the Blue Jackets that was postponed due to severe winter weather in the Columbus area. Whether he'll be available for Tuesday's game in Detroit remains to be seen, but Kenny Connors will be recalled from AHL Ontario since Edmundson and Alex Turcotte are both considered day-to-day due to upper-body injuries.