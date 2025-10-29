Edmundson logged two assists and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Edmundson has picked up the pace with four helpers over his last three games. The 32-year-old defenseman won't be able to sustain that level of offense for long, but it has been enough for him to see his ice time bounce back recently. He's at five assists, 10 shots on net, 14 hits, nine blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-6 rating through 11 appearances in a bottom-four role as a shutdown defender.