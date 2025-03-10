Edmundson recorded two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Golden Knights.

Edmundson snapped a six-game point drought by setting up Anze Kopitar's first-period goal, and he added another assist on a Brandt Clarke tally before the end of the frame. While not primarily a big scorer, Edmundson has done well for himself this season with 16 points over 58 contests, which is his third-highest single-season output in his career. The defenseman has added 73 shots on net, 88 blocked shots, 86 hits and a plus-18 rating, and he's got a chance to get to the 20-point mark for the second time in 10 campaigns.