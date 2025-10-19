Edmundson registered an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Edmundson got on the scoresheet for the first time in 2025-26 by helping out on a Trevor Moore tally. The 32-year-old Edmundson has played in a bottom-four role so far, and the Kings' defense is off to a shaky start even with plenty of veterans in the lineup. He's produced 10 hits, five blocked shots, six PIM, five shots on net and a plus-2 rating over six appearances. Edmundson reached the 20-point mark for the second time in his career in 2024-25, but don't expect a repeat performance.