Edmundson posted a power-play assist and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Edmundson picked up his second power-play helper of the year by assisting on Corey Perry's tally in the second period. That goal came with three seconds left with the man advantage. Edmundson remains rarely involved on the power play, and he won't be a steady source of offense in any situation, though he's on a career-best pace with 14 points over 38 contests this season. He's added 53 shots on net, 48 hits, 39 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a plus-5 rating, so he has some appeal in deep fantasy formats this year.