Edmundson notched two assists, two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Senators.

Edmundson ended his five-game point drought with the pair of helpers, one of which came on Brandt Clarke's power-play tally. This was Edmundson's third multi-point effort of the season. That's not a lot overall, but it's notable for the 32-year-old defenseman, who typically doesn't add much offense. He's up one goal, 10 points, 32 shots on net, 27 hits, 27 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 23 appearances this season.