Edmundson scored a goal in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round.

Edmundson found the back of the net in the second period with a wrister, but that would be all the offense the Kings would muster throughout the game. It was also Edmundson's lone point of a playoff run that ended with Sunday's loss. He also had 23 points (two goals, 21 assists) in 82 regular-season contests, so he was far from a very reliabble fantasy performer, although he had far more upside in leagues that reward physicality with 97 hits and 111 blocked shots as well.