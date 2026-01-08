Edmundson logged two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Edmundson had a hand in third-period goals by Kevin Fiala and Alex Laferriere. The 32-year-old Edmundson has three helpers over his last five outings. For the season, the veteran defenseman is at 16 points, 59 shots on net, 51 hits, 42 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 42 appearances. He's on pace for a career year and could have some appeal in deep fantasy formats thanks to his steady physical play.