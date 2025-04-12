Edmundson (upper body) won't be in the lineup against Colorado on Saturday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Edmundson will miss his third straight game. The Kings play three more times before the end of the regular season, and it's unclear when the 31-year-old defender will play. He has six goals, 20 points, 90 shots on net, 107 blocked shots and 97 hits through 72 outings this season. Jacob Moverare will probably remain in the lineup until Edmundson or Drew Doughty (ankle) returns.