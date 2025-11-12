Edmundson scored his first goal of the season and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens.

The veteran blueliner and former Hab got the Kings on the board just 1:17 into the second period by blasting a one-timer from the point past Sam Montembeault. Edmundson has never produced more than 20 points in an NHL campaign, a mark he reached in 73 regular-season games for Los Angeles last season, but he's off to a flying start to 2025-26 by his standards with eight points in 17 contests, including seven points in the last nine games.