Kings' Johan Sodergran: Inks entry-level deal

Sodergran penned a three-year, entry-level contract with Los Angeles on Monday.

Sodergran was selected by the Kings in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Draft. The winger spent the 2018-19 campaign with Linkoping HC (SHL), where he notched eight goals and five assists in 42 appearances. The 19-year-old will attend the Kings Development Camp in June, but figures to spend another year overseas furthering his development.