Sodergran (back) won't be available to participate in the Kings' upcoming training camp, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Sodergran spent last season in Sweden, where he racked up three points over 12 games before dealing with a back issue. He won't get an opportunity to impress the coaching staff in camp, so it seems likely the 21-year-old winger will likely either head back overseas or join the minor ranks when healthy.