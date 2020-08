Sodergran will join Swedish team Almtuna IS on loan this season, per Lisa Dillman of The Athletic.

Sodergran registered just seven points in 48 appearances for AHL Ontario this season, so it shouldn't come as a surprise he failed to earn a call-up from the Kings. Selected by Los Angeles in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old Swede will need to put together a significantly better performance in 2020--21 if he plans to break into the NHL.