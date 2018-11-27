Kings' Jonathan Quick: Activated off IR
Quick (knee) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Quick was a full participant at Tuesday's practice, which was the first sign that he was probably on the verge of receiving medical clearance from LA's training staff. There's little reason for the Kings to rush the American goaltender back into game action, so he'll likely serve as Cal Petersen's backup against the Canucks on Tuesday, but he'll almost certainly get the starting nod for Thursday's matchup with the Oilers.
