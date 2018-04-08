Kings' Jonathan Quick: Allows four first-period goals in loss
Quick made just 14 saves in a 4-2 loss Saturday against the Stars.
The Stars put just 18 shots on Quick for the entire game, and only two in the second period. But it was all they needed after jumping out to 4-0 lead thanks to Devin Shore and Jamie Benn's hat trick. The loss gives Quick 28 losses on the season, a career-high. Quick also allowed four goals for the second straight game, which would normally raise a few eyebrows, but Quick has proven numerous times that he can step up when the stakes are high. He is a proven playoff performer and may have a chance to upset the Knights in the first round.
