Kings' Jonathan Quick: Allows just one goal Thursday
Quick stopped 31 of 32 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Avalanche.
It looked for a while like Gabriel Landeskog's second-period tally would be enough to propel the visitors to victory, but Los Angeles finally got on the board against Avalanche netminder Semyon Varlamov in the third period and Quick didn't even have to face a shot in the extra session. The American goalie's been particularly sharp over his past two starts, stopping 67 of 69 shots for a .971 save percentage.
More News
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Patrolling crease Thursday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Steals 16th win in Philly•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Tending twine against Flyers•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Stops 24 in loss to Blueshirts•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Facing Rangers on Friday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Six-game winning streak snapped•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...