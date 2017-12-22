Kings' Jonathan Quick: Allows just one goal Thursday

Quick stopped 31 of 32 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Avalanche.

It looked for a while like Gabriel Landeskog's second-period tally would be enough to propel the visitors to victory, but Los Angeles finally got on the board against Avalanche netminder Semyon Varlamov in the third period and Quick didn't even have to face a shot in the extra session. The American goalie's been particularly sharp over his past two starts, stopping 67 of 69 shots for a .971 save percentage.