Quick made 36 saves in a 5-0 loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

The Leafs were like a swarm of bees in the second period -- they came in unstoppable waves and scored three goals in just 66 seconds. The Kings looked like a pee-wee team against the powerhouse in blue and white. Quick is the Kings' go-to starter with Cal Petersen in the AHL, but lately the goals pour past him like a broken faucet -- he has allowed 32 goals in his last eight contests. Quick just can't be trusted with your net right now.