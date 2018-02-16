Kings' Jonathan Quick: Allows two in loss to Pens

Quick saved 36 of 38 shots during Thursday's 3-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

After winning just two of his previous 11 starts, this was an encouraging showing on the road from Quick. Even with this underwhelming run, the American still boats a respectable 21-21-2 record, .920 save percentage and 2.53 GAA for the campaign. While it's not out of the question to be extra selective with his matchups for the immediate future, that luxury probably doesn't exist for many fantasy owners.