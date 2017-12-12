Kings' Jonathan Quick: Assigned to crease Tuesday

Quick will take on the Devils as a road starter Tuesday, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Unsurprisingly, the 31-year-old ranks in the top 10 when it comes to all of the important goalie metrics, including wins (15), shutouts (2), GAA (2.18) and a save percentage of .930. New Jersey averages a respectable three goals per game, but Los Angeles currently has an eight-game winning streak with no signs of slowing down. Quick's a low-maintenance fantasy option and there's no reason to take him out of lineups when he's on this kind of roll.