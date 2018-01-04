Kings' Jonathan Quick: Assuming home net for Thursday's start
Quick will be in goal against host Calgary on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Quick's should be beaming with confidence after recording his 47th career shutout Tuesday evening to the detriment of the Oilers. He'll now seek revenge against a Flames club that handed him his first overtime loss of the season -- this transpired in an Oct. 11 start, when Quick pushed aside 33 of 37 shots at home.
